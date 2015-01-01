Abstract

BACKGROUND: Clinical research indicates that successful posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment does not lead to improvements in alcohol use outcomes in comorbid PTSD and alcohol use disorder (AUD). Emerging theory suggests that treating PTSD may not disrupt an association between negative affect and alcohol craving, which underlies negative reinforcement drinking. The goal of the current study was to determine the respective influences of PTSD symptoms, coping motives, and negative affect on trauma and alcohol cue reactivity to inform theoretical models of co-occurring PTSD and AUD.



METHODS: The sample consisted of 189 young adults (50.3% women; 49.2% current PTSD; 84.0% current AUD) who endorsed interpersonal trauma (e.g., sexual/physical assault) and current weekly alcohol use. Participants completed a trauma and alcohol cue reactivity assessment, in which subjective (e.g., craving, affect) and physiological (i.e., salivation) measures were recorded in response to 4 narrative (i.e., personalized trauma or standard neutral) and in vivo beverage (i.e., personalized alcohol or water) cue combinations.



RESULTS: Forward-fitted linear mixed-effects (LME) models confirmed that trauma cue-elicited craving was elevated among those high but not low in PTSD symptoms, consistent with prior research and theory. Trauma cue-elicited craving was fully explained by increases in negative affect, with no evidence of a direct effect of trauma cue on craving. PTSD symptoms moderated an association between trauma cue and negative affect (but not negative affect and craving), and coping motives for alcohol moderated an association between negative affect and craving (but not trauma cue and negative affect).



CONCLUSIONS: This study provides novel laboratory evidence for the respective contributions of negative affect, PTSD symptoms, and coping motives on alcohol craving in trauma-exposed drinkers. It offers a methodological framework in which to evaluate novel strategies that aim to disrupt negative reinforcement drinking in individuals with co-occurring PTSD and AUD.

