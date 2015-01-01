Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aimed to investigate the association between handgrip strength (HGS) asymmetry and fall risk in elderly Koreans.



METHODS: This study used data from the 2016-2018 Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. A total of 3407 participants aged ≥ 65 years were included. HGS asymmetry was defined as an HGS asymmetry ratio (nondominant HGS/dominant HGS) of ≥ 1.2 or ≤ 0.8. The presence of a fall was defined as a self-reported fall event that needed treatment at a hospital or emergency department in the previous year. Multivariate logistic regression analysis was performed to analyze the association between HGS asymmetry and fall risk.



RESULTS: The odds ratio for falls was 1.89 times higher in the group with HGS asymmetry than in the group without HGS asymmetry after adjusting for age, sex, multimorbidity, obesity, current smoking, alcohol drinking, and physical exercise (95% confidence interval, 1.03-3.49; P < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: This study revealed that HGS asymmetry is significantly associated with an increased risk of falls in the Korean elderly population. Therefore, early identification and treatment of HGS asymmetry in the elderly could reduce the incidence of falls and be a potential preventive strategy.

Language: en