Abstract

We explore racial inequality in relation to Black children and young people (CYP) and Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS). We argue that the experience of racism should be universally considered an Adverse Childhood Experience (ACE). We argue that racism and the vicarious trauma arising from exposure to frequent media reports of racially motivated violence against persons of Black ethnicity can all predispose Black CYP to increased risk of mental health problems. We make recommendations to improve Black CYP's early access to CAMHS, and to reduce their overrepresentation in psychiatric in-patient settings in the UK. This would require making CAMHS more welcoming to Black CYP and consideration of the impact of racism and trauma in the diagnostic and treatment formulation for Black CYP. This should include: the impact of racism in staff training, improving the cultural competence of CAMHS staff, and supporting Black CYP to articulate their experiences of racism and related traumas whilst facilitating their development of coping strategies to manage these experiences.

