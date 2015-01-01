CONTACT US: Contact info
Levi BH, Belser A, Kapp K, Verdiglione N, Mincemoyer C, Dore S, Keat J, Fiene R. Early Child Dev. Care 2021; 191(4): 535-544.
34239220
iLookOut for Child Abuse (iLookOut) is an online, interactive educational programme designed to help early childhood educators/practitioners protect young children from harm, and in particular to become better at identifying and reporting suspected child abuse. The purpose of this paper is to describe the conceptual foundations and practical considerations that guided the development of iLookOut.
