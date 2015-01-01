SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Levi BH, Belser A, Kapp K, Verdiglione N, Mincemoyer C, Dore S, Keat J, Fiene R. Early Child Dev. Care 2021; 191(4): 535-544.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/03004430.2019.1626374

34239220

iLookOut for Child Abuse (iLookOut) is an online, interactive educational programme designed to help early childhood educators/practitioners protect young children from harm, and in particular to become better at identifying and reporting suspected child abuse. The purpose of this paper is to describe the conceptual foundations and practical considerations that guided the development of iLookOut.


