Abstract

BACKGROUND: To address the growing international recognition of the inequities faced by transgender (trans) persons and the lack of services that attend to the specific concerns of trans sexual assault survivors, we undertook the development of an intersectoral network of hospital-based violence treatment centers and trans-positive community organizations to enhance available supports. AIMS: To examine anticipated involvement of organizations in the network and determine network activities, deliverables, and values.



METHODS: We developed a survey with guidance from an advisory group of trans community members and their allies. Items on the survey related to network activities, deliverables, and values, which were also informed by key insights from earlier network planning meetings, were rated on a 5-point Likert scale for their importance (1 = not important at all, 5 = very important).



RESULTS: Sixty-four out of 93 organizations invited responded to the survey, giving a response rate of 69%. The highest prioritized network activities were: improve access to support services for trans survivors, educate trans survivors on their rights/what to expect when seeking supports and information on organizations, provide ongoing education/training for service providers on trans-affirming care, and inform guidelines on appropriate and sensitive standards of care/better practices for trans survivors (means = 4.6). The highest prioritized deliverables were: provision of standardized sensitivity training on violence against trans persons for professionals and development of an online directory/resource list of trans-affirming service providers and organizations that is continuously updated (means = 4.5). Trauma- and violence-informed and trans-guided were the most highly rated values (means = 4.8).



CONCLUSION: These findings have implications for healthcare and community leaders seeking to collaborate across sectors to address the inequities faced by trans persons experiencing sexual assault.

