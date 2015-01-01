Abstract

To determine the prevalence of university students who have ever engaged in self-harm and to examine its correlates. Frequency of thinking about self-harm was explored as a secondary outcome. Participants: Students at Western University in London, Ontario, Canada.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study was completed via an online questionnaire. Logistic regressions assessed the influence of sociodemographic and behavioral factors associated with lifetime self-harm and thoughts about self-harm.



RESULTS: The sample consisted of 2626 university students. Almost 25% engaged in self-harm in their lifetime and close to 33% have thought about harming themselves. A non-straight sexual orientation, marijuana use, prescription drugs not prescribed, and mental health problems increased the risk of both outcomes. Females were over two times more likely to engage in self-harm than males.



CONCLUSION: This study provides evidence that is needed for developing effective interventions to reduce the risk of self-harm by targeting university students who are most at-risk.

