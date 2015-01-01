|
Limowski AR, DeJesus CR, Ward-Ciesielski EF, McDermott MJ. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Most college students have experienced an adverse event in their lifetime, yet help-seeking rates remain low. This study seeks to understand psychological factors that might contribute to delays in treatment initiation among trauma-affected students. Participants: Our sample consisted of 531 undergraduate students of which 27% scored above the clinical cutoff for PTSD using the PTSD Checklist for DSM-5 (PCL-5).
College students; trauma; help-seeking; emotion dysregulation