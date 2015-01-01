SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Asher BlackDeer A, Patterson Silver Wolf DA, Maguin E, Beeler-Stinn S. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2021.1920954

OBJECTIVE: Psychiatric disorders, such as depression and anxiety, can hinder academic performance among college-age individuals. Participants: Mental health among college students is a growing public health concern, with some scholars describing collegiate mental health as a crisis (Chen et al., Psychiatr Serv. 2019;70(6):442-449).

METHODS: This study analyzes data from four annual administrations of the American College Health Association (ACHA)'S NCHA (n = 117,430).

RESULTS: Overall, anxiety and depression were the most common conditions, at 9.2% and 8.7%, respectively. Of students reporting the focal symptom, 17.87% were treated for depression and 12.91% were treated for anxiety. Compared to not-treated students, diagnosed only students, had significantly lower grade averages, with effect sizes of -0.30 and -0.20 for depression and anxiety, respectively.

CONCLUSIONS: Given the prevalence of depression and anxiety among college-aged students, continued research into help seeking behaviors and their effects on outcomes like grade average is an essential part of understanding the toll these disorders take.


depression; anxiety; college students; Academic success; grade average (GPA)

