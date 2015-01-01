|
Citation
|
Asher BlackDeer A, Patterson Silver Wolf DA, Maguin E, Beeler-Stinn S. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Psychiatric disorders, such as depression and anxiety, can hinder academic performance among college-age individuals. Participants: Mental health among college students is a growing public health concern, with some scholars describing collegiate mental health as a crisis (Chen et al., Psychiatr Serv. 2019;70(6):442-449).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
depression; anxiety; college students; Academic success; grade average (GPA)