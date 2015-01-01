SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Herbenick D, Fu TC, Patterson C, Rosenstock Gonzalez YR, Luetke M, Svetina Valdivia D, Eastman-Mueller H, Guerra-Reyes L, Rosenberg M. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2021.1920599

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In a random sample of undergraduate students, we aimed to: (1) establish the prevalence of choking and being choked; (2) examine demographic and situational predictors of being choked, and (3) examine demographic and situational predictors of choking someone. Participants: 4168 randomly sampled undergraduates at a large public U.S. university.

METHODS: A cross-sectional, confidential online survey.

RESULTS: We found that 26.5% of women, 6.6% of men, and 22.3% of transgender and gender non-binary participants reported having been choked during their most recent sexual event. Additionally, 5.7% of women, 24.8% of men, and 25.9% of transgender and non-binary participants reported that they choked their partner at their most recent event. Choking was more prevalent among sexual minority students.

CONCLUSIONS: Choking is prevalent among undergraduate students; implications for college sexual health education are discussed.


Language: en
