|
Citation
|
Herbenick D, Fu TC, Patterson C, Rosenstock Gonzalez YR, Luetke M, Svetina Valdivia D, Eastman-Mueller H, Guerra-Reyes L, Rosenberg M. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In a random sample of undergraduate students, we aimed to: (1) establish the prevalence of choking and being choked; (2) examine demographic and situational predictors of being choked, and (3) examine demographic and situational predictors of choking someone. Participants: 4168 randomly sampled undergraduates at a large public U.S. university.
Language: en