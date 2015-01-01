SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Moschella EA, Quilter C, Potter SJ. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2021.1926264

unavailable

The current paper presents a comparison of university policies and health and academic accommodations offered to undergraduate students following sexual assault (SA) and sports-related concussions (SRC). Procedures and protocols for universities to consider adapting from their SRC policies to their SA policies are detailed.Participants: The SRC and SA policies at the 50 United States public flagship universities were analyzed.

METHODS: The research team coded for a number of policy details including health referrals, academic and financial accommodations, and requirements for follow-up with university personnel.

RESULTS: Compared to SA polices, SRC policies at the public flagship universities offer more comprehensive academic accommodations and physical and mental health resources.

CONCLUSIONS: Comprehensive policies for student SA survivors, like those available for students who suffer SRCs, would improve student health and academic outcomes and increase SA survivors' likelihood of graduating college, thereby reducing individual and societal human capital loses.


sexual assault; sports-related concussion; Return-to-academics; university policy

