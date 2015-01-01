|
The current paper presents a comparison of university policies and health and academic accommodations offered to undergraduate students following sexual assault (SA) and sports-related concussions (SRC). Procedures and protocols for universities to consider adapting from their SRC policies to their SA policies are detailed.Participants: The SRC and SA policies at the 50 United States public flagship universities were analyzed.
sexual assault; sports-related concussion; Return-to-academics; university policy