SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Clapham R, Laves E, Fergerson A, Nichols P, Brausch A. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2021.1944165

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Interoceptive deficits have been linked to suicidality and eating disorders. The relationship between disordered eating symptoms and suicidality may depend on the level of interoceptive deficits. It was expected that interoceptive deficits would moderate the relationship between disordered eating symptoms (oral control, dieting, and bulimia) and suicidality (suicide attempts, ideation, and communication) when interoceptive deficits were high.

METHODS: University students (N = 417, Mage = 19.75, 78.2% white, 72.4% female) completed self-report measures that assessed disordered eating, interoceptive deficits, and suicide history.

RESULTS: Interoceptive deficits emerged as a significant moderator only in the association between bulimia symptoms and suicidality, when interoceptive deficits were high.

CONCLUSIONS: The results of this study indicate that bulimia symptoms may have a unique interaction with interoceptive deficits and suicidality. Future research should focus on targeting interoceptive deficits in treatment to help reduce disordered eating symptoms and suicide risk, particularly for students with bulimia symptoms.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide; Bulimia; disordered eating; interoception

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print