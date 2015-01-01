Abstract

Interoceptive deficits have been linked to suicidality and eating disorders. The relationship between disordered eating symptoms and suicidality may depend on the level of interoceptive deficits. It was expected that interoceptive deficits would moderate the relationship between disordered eating symptoms (oral control, dieting, and bulimia) and suicidality (suicide attempts, ideation, and communication) when interoceptive deficits were high.



METHODS: University students (N = 417, Mage = 19.75, 78.2% white, 72.4% female) completed self-report measures that assessed disordered eating, interoceptive deficits, and suicide history.



RESULTS: Interoceptive deficits emerged as a significant moderator only in the association between bulimia symptoms and suicidality, when interoceptive deficits were high.



CONCLUSIONS: The results of this study indicate that bulimia symptoms may have a unique interaction with interoceptive deficits and suicidality. Future research should focus on targeting interoceptive deficits in treatment to help reduce disordered eating symptoms and suicide risk, particularly for students with bulimia symptoms.

