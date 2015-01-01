|
Citation
|
Clapham R, Laves E, Fergerson A, Nichols P, Brausch A. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Interoceptive deficits have been linked to suicidality and eating disorders. The relationship between disordered eating symptoms and suicidality may depend on the level of interoceptive deficits. It was expected that interoceptive deficits would moderate the relationship between disordered eating symptoms (oral control, dieting, and bulimia) and suicidality (suicide attempts, ideation, and communication) when interoceptive deficits were high.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; Bulimia; disordered eating; interoception