Marcantonio TL, Jozkowski KN. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVE: College students engage in consensual sexual activity after consuming alcohol, perhaps because they feel confident to do so. However, why students feel confident consenting to sex after consuming alcohol is unclear. We conducted a mixed-method evaluation of students' confidence consenting to sex after consuming alcohol; we examined individual (gender, relationship status, Greek life, alcohol and sex expectancies) and contextual (drinking behaviors) factors' association with confidence to consent to sex. We then qualitatively examined why students felt confident.
Alcohol; college students; sexual consent; drinking behaviors; sexual activity