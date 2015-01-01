Abstract

OBJECTIVE: College students engage in consensual sexual activity after consuming alcohol, perhaps because they feel confident to do so. However, why students feel confident consenting to sex after consuming alcohol is unclear. We conducted a mixed-method evaluation of students' confidence consenting to sex after consuming alcohol; we examined individual (gender, relationship status, Greek life, alcohol and sex expectancies) and contextual (drinking behaviors) factors' association with confidence to consent to sex. We then qualitatively examined why students felt confident.



METHOD: 232 college students completed a survey assessing alcohol and sexual activity.



RESULTS: Gender, Greek life involvement, and drinking behaviors were related to confidence to consent; open-ended responses suggested students had their own norms for combining consent and alcohol.



CONCLUSIONS: Students were confident consenting to sex after consuming alcohol. Sexual assault prevention educators may consider focusing on misunderstandings surrounding alcohol's effects on people's ability to consent.

