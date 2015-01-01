SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Alexander JD, Myers MG, Anderson KG. J. Child Adolesc. Subst. Abuse 2019; 28(6): 403-410.

(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/1067828x.2020.1766620

34239280

This study examines relationships between drink refusal self-efficacy (DRSE) and outcomes in Project Options (PO), an adolescent alcohol use early intervention. 1171 US high school students (39.3% Hispanic, 59.3% girls) participated in PO, reporting their demographics, alcohol use, and drinking reduction efforts at baseline, 30 days and three months later. Items from the Drug Taking Confidence Questionnaire for Adolescents (DTCQ-A) assessed DRSE. DRSE corresponded negatively with drinking at 30 days and, among drinkers, predicted fewer use reduction attempts at 30 days and three months.

RESULTS indicate that, unlike in treatment settings, DRSE may not correspond to improved early intervention outcomes.


Language: en

alcohol; self-efficacy; adolescence; early intervention

