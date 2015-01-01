Abstract

This study examined the relationship between body weight shame, self-criticism and mental health for individuals across body weight ranges. In total 1695 participants completed a series of online measures and we used Structural Equation Modelling, to assess for the relationship between weight, perceived weight, social rank (social comparison, body weight shame, submissiveness) self-criticism (inadequate and self-hatred) and anxious and depressive symptoms.



RESULTS indicated that perceived body weight is more important than actual body weight in predicting body weight shame. Importantly, individuals classified in higher BMI ranges rely more on the self-hatred form of self-criticism which significantly predicts anxious and depressive symptoms.

Language: en