Citation
Carter A, Hoang N, Gilbert P, Kirby JN. J. Health Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This study examined the relationship between body weight shame, self-criticism and mental health for individuals across body weight ranges. In total 1695 participants completed a series of online measures and we used Structural Equation Modelling, to assess for the relationship between weight, perceived weight, social rank (social comparison, body weight shame, submissiveness) self-criticism (inadequate and self-hatred) and anxious and depressive symptoms.
Language: en
Keywords
depression; anxiety; body weight shame; compassion; obesity; self-criticism