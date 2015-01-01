SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Lee MK, Hong JP, Fava M, Mischoulon D, Kim H, Park MJ, Kim EJ, Jeon HJ. J. Nerv. Ment. Dis. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/NMD.0000000000001382

Abstract

In this study, we defined obsessive thoughts (OT) as bothersome, unpleasant thoughts about oneself that keep entering the mind against one's will, and compulsive behavior (CB) as behavior that a person repeats against his or her wishes. The study included 12,532 adults selected randomly through a one-person-per-household method. Each subject selected underwent a face-to-face interview using the Korean version of the Composite International Diagnostic Interview with a questionnaire that examines lifetime suicide attempts (LSAs). Among the participants, 341 (2.74%) had OT and 639 (5.14%) had CB. The highest LSA rate was in subjects with both OT and CB, followed by those with either OT or CB; subjects with neither OT nor CB had the lowest LSA rate. In a multivariate logistic regression analysis of OT and CB, OT, ordering, and rituals of repeating words were significantly associated with LSAs. In subjects with OT and CB, those with MDD had a significantly higher risk of LSAs compared with those without, and MDD with both OT and CB showed odds of approximately 27-fold (adjusted odds ratio, 27.24; 13.29-55.82; p < 0.0001) compared with those without MDD, OT, or CB. OT and CB were associated with increased risk of LSAs, and comorbid MDD further increased LSAs.


Language: en
