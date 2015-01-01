Abstract

In this study, we defined obsessive thoughts (OT) as bothersome, unpleasant thoughts about oneself that keep entering the mind against one's will, and compulsive behavior (CB) as behavior that a person repeats against his or her wishes. The study included 12,532 adults selected randomly through a one-person-per-household method. Each subject selected underwent a face-to-face interview using the Korean version of the Composite International Diagnostic Interview with a questionnaire that examines lifetime suicide attempts (LSAs). Among the participants, 341 (2.74%) had OT and 639 (5.14%) had CB. The highest LSA rate was in subjects with both OT and CB, followed by those with either OT or CB; subjects with neither OT nor CB had the lowest LSA rate. In a multivariate logistic regression analysis of OT and CB, OT, ordering, and rituals of repeating words were significantly associated with LSAs. In subjects with OT and CB, those with MDD had a significantly higher risk of LSAs compared with those without, and MDD with both OT and CB showed odds of approximately 27-fold (adjusted odds ratio, 27.24; 13.29-55.82; p < 0.0001) compared with those without MDD, OT, or CB. OT and CB were associated with increased risk of LSAs, and comorbid MDD further increased LSAs.

