Citation
Spirito A, Nestor B, Massing-Schaffer M, Esposito-Smythers C, Stout R, Frazier E, Gomez J, Graves H, Yen S, Hunt J, Wolff J. J. Subst. Abuse Treat. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The current study identifies predictors and moderators of substance use outcomes for 111 adolescents with co-occurring substance use and psychiatric disorders who participated in a randomized controlled trial that compared the effectiveness of two home-based treatments: an integrated cognitive behavioral therapy (I-CBT) protocol, in which masters-level clinic staff received intensive training and ongoing supervision in the use of this protocol versus a treatment-as-usual (TAU) comparison condition in which therapists received a continuing education-style CBT workshop in the same protocol.
Keywords
Adolescents; Marijuana use; Co-occurring psychiatric disorders; Heavy alcohol use; Moderators; Predictors