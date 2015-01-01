|
OBJECTIVE: Rollover crashes, which occur when the vehicle's side or roof makes impact with the ground, present particularly serious injury risk. Higher rollover risk has been found for high riding vehicles - those with a relatively high center of gravity compared to the width of the wheel track. Electronic Stability Control (ESC), which automatically applies brakes to individual wheels and reduces engine power to help drivers regain control when traction is lost, has been shown to be effective in preventing a proportion of rollovers. A newer safety technology, Roll Stability Control (RSC), uses similar technology aimed specifically to reduce rollover risk. This study sought to estimate rollover crash rates associated with the fitment of RSC compared to non-fitment for high center of gravity (CG) light passenger vehicles using an induced exposure analysis.
Induce exposure; Roll Stability Control (RSC); rollover; SUV