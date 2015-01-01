Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a global health challenge leading to various detrimental health outcomes. Chinese women are a vulnerable population often overlooked in IPV research. Guided by the social-ecological model, this systematic review aims to synthesize literature on the risk and protective factors for IPV among Chinese women. A comprehensive search was conducted in nine major English and Chinese databases for articles with data collected since 2006 on adult Chinese women, leading to 29 papers in the final analysis. Risk and protective factors associated with IPV identified in this review include factors at the individual level such as demographics (e.g., a younger age, unplanned pregnancy, abortion, having children, and migration), socioeconomic status (e.g., income and partners' education level), attitudinal factors (e.g., attitudes justifying IPV and traditional beliefs about gender roles), behavioral factors (e.g., alcohol use of women, partners' alcohol use and frequency, and partners' high frequency of gambling), adverse childhood experiences (e.g., witnessed violence in childhood), and other personal characteristics (e.g., chronic illness and good health status). Factors at the relationship level include conflicts, power in intimate relationships, and social capital (e.g., the size of social networks, network participation of women and their partners, and social control). Community-level factors related to geographic locations were also explored while no factors were identified at the societal level. None of the included studies examined the intersections of factors within the same level or across different levels. Recommendations for future research, practice, and policy are also discussed.

