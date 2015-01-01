Abstract

Brain tissue deformation resulting from head impacts is primarily caused by rotation and can lead to traumatic brain injury. To quantify brain injury risk based on measurements of kinematics on the head, finite element (FE) models and various brain injury criteria based on different factors of these kinematics have been developed, but the contribution of different kinematic factors has not been comprehensively analyzed across different types of head impacts in a data-driven manner. To better design brain injury criteria, the predictive power of rotational kinematics factors, which are different in (1) the derivative order (angular velocity, angular acceleration, angular jerk), (2) the direction and (3) the power (e.g., square-rooted, squared, cubic) of the angular velocity, were analyzed based on different datasets including laboratory impacts, American football, mixed martial arts (MMA), NHTSA automobile crashworthiness tests and NASCAR crash events. Ordinary least squares regressions were built from kinematics factors to the 95% maximum principal strain (MPS95), and we compared zero-order correlation coefficients, structure coefficients, commonality analysis, and dominance analysis. The angular acceleration, the magnitude and the first power factors showed the highest predictive power for the majority of impacts including laboratory impacts, American football impacts, with few exceptions (angular velocity for MMA and NASCAR impacts). The predictive power of rotational kinematics about three directions (x: posterior-to-anterior, y: left-to-right, z: superior-to-inferior) of kinematics varied with different sports and types of head impacts.

