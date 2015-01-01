Abstract

The annual incidence of new hip fractures increased from 2005 to 2014 in Nagasaki and females were much more affected. High-risk factors were identified as age ≥ 80 years, winter, indoors, living room, Monday, and early morning. Seven days after admission, most patients remained hospitalized and had been treated surgically.



INTRODUCTION: Hip fractures are major osteoporotic fractures that reduce quality of life. In Japan, the incidence of hip fractures increased steadily from 1986 to 2014 and the number of hip fractures could be 7.3-21.3 million by 2050. This study aimed to determine the incidence of hip fractures from 2005 to 2014 in Nagasaki Prefecture and to analyze the characteristics of and risk factors for hip fracture.



METHODS: Hip fractures that occurred in Nagasaki Prefecture between 2005 and 2014 were analyzed using emergency transportation records. Fracture type, age, sex, location in which fracture occurred, and risk factors for hip fracture were clarified.



RESULTS: The total number of new hip fractures among individuals ≥ 35 years old was 17,395 (mean age, 82.6 years old) and the annual incidence per 100,000 population increased from 147.9 in 2005 to 235.0 in 2014. Females (79.6%) were much more commonly affected than males (20.4%) and cervical fractures were more common than trochanteric fractures in all age groups. Hip fracture tended to be associated with age ≥ 80 years, winter rather than summer, indoors rather than outdoors, and living room rather than the bathroom or toilet. Other high-risk factors were Monday as day of the week, and early morning as the time of day. Seven days after admission, 97.3% of patients were hospitalized and 78.1% of hip fractures had been treated surgically.



CONCLUSION: Information on actual situations and valid preventive measures relevant to hip fracture are urgently needed.

