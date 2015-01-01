Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Military studies have investigated acute injuries associated with parachute jumps, but the literature does not address paratroopers' cumulative microtraumatic (CMT) injury risk, nor does it compare injury risks between paratroopers and the rest of the military population. This study determined whether US active duty Army paratroopers experienced greater injury risks than their non-paratrooper soldier counterparts and whether their injuries cost more to treat suggesting greater injury severity.



METHODS: This retrospective study evaluated electronic medical records (2016-2018) for 31 621 paratroopers and a randomly selected comparison group of 170 715 non-paratrooper soldiers. Analyses included univariate and multivariate regression to quantify odds of injuries associated with risk variables and additional descriptive statistics.



RESULTS: Paratroopers had a 57% increase in the odds of experiencing one or more injuries (OR=1.57, 95% CI: 1.52 to 1.62) after controlling for sex, race and age, with a greater proportion of acute injuries (OR=1.38, 95% CI: 1.34 to 1.42), relative to comparison group soldiers. Injury types proportionally higher among paratroopers included head trauma and shoulder injuries. Average injury cost among paratroopers was 13% lower than for non-paratroopers ($2470 vs $2830 per injury). Among both populations, acute injury costs were notably higher than for CMT injuries (paratroopers, $1710/$630; non-paratroopers, $1860/$880 per injury).



CONCLUSIONS: Paratroopers were more likely to incur injury, especially an acute injury, than non-paratroopers. However, paratroopers' average injury costs were less. This may be due to higher return-to-duty motivations, fitness levels, and/or facility-specific cost of care. Future studies should investigate causes of injuries found to be proportionally higher among paratroopers.

