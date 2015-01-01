Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study examined associations between childhood maltreatment, colonial harms and sex/drug-related risks for HIV and hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection among young Indigenous people who use drugs.



DESIGN: The Cedar Project is a cohort involving young Indigenous people who use drugs in British Columbia (BC), Canada. Indigenous collaborators, collectively known as the Cedar Project Partnership, govern the entire research process. SETTING: Vancouver is a large city on the traditional territory of the Coast Salish peoples. Prince George is a mid-sized city, on the traditional territory of Lheidli T'enneh First Nation. PARTICIPANTS: 420 participants completed the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire and returned for follow-up from 2003 to 2016. PRIMARY/SECONDARY OUTCOME MEASURES: Primary outcomes were HIV and HCV infection over the study period. Secondary outcomes included sex and substance use-related risks.



RESULTS: Prevalence of childhood maltreatment was 92.6% experienced any maltreatment; 73.4% experienced emotional abuse; 62.6% experienced physical abuse; 60.3% experienced sexual abuse; 69.5% experienced emotional neglect and 79.1% experienced physical neglect. We observed significant associations between childhood maltreatment and apprehensions into residential schools and foster care. All maltreatment types were associated with higher odds of sex/substance use-related risks; sexual abuse was associated with higher odds of HCV infection (adjusted OR: 1.67; 95% CI 1.05 to 2.66; p=0.031).



CONCLUSIONS: Findings reflect high prevalence of childhood maltreatment and their associations with HIV/HCV risk and HCV infection. Public health prevention and treatment initiatives must be trauma informed and culturally safe to support healing, health, and well-being.

