Abstract

AIMS: We examine the extent to which adolescent and young adult psychosocial factors are associated with variation in the experience of common types of harm (e.g., injuries, violence, sexual regrets) with respect to binge-drinking frequency - termed residual harm.



METHODS: Data were from the Australian Temperament Project, a population-based cohort study that has followed a sample of young Australians from infancy to adulthood since 1983. The current sample comprised 1,081 (565 women). Residual harm was operationalised by saving residuals from models regressing number of alcohol harms onto binge-drinking frequency at each of 5 waves, two in adolescence (15-16 and 17-18 years) and three in young adulthood (19-20, 23-24, and 27-28 years). Psychosocial factors (mental health, social skills, quality of parent and peer relationships) were assessed prior to binge drinking in early adolescence (13-14 years) and then again in young adulthood (19-20 years).



RESULTS: Adolescent predictors of decreased residual harm were lower depressive symptoms, and higher cooperation, self-control, and peer and parent attachment. Young adult predictors of decreased residual harm were lower depressive, anxiety, and stress symptoms and peer and parent negative appraisal, and higher responsibility, and peer and parent emotional support. Associations were evident in males and females, although the strength of some associations diminished with age.



CONCLUSIONS: Adolescents and young adults with better mental health, social skills, and relationship quality experienced less harm with respect to their binge-drinking frequency. Future research should examine the potential of investment in strength-based interventions for young people.

Language: en