Courtet P, Olié E. Eur. Neuropsychopharmacol. 2021; 50: 118-120.
Since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the national lockdowns, the scientific community has feared an increase in suicides, mainly due to the psychological impact of such a sudden and important stress and of the social and neurobiological consequences of social distancing (Courtet et al., 2020; Zalsman, 2020). Population-based surveys rapidly reported high levels of depression, anxiety, insomnia, and suicidal ideation (Xiong et al., 2020). They also highlighted a higher risk for psychiatric patients because they already experience loneliness and because of possible breakdowns of the care systems. However, admissions for suicide attempts decreased in many countries at the beginning of the pandemic, especially during national lockdowns, compared with the preceding months and the previous year (2019) (Olie et al., 2021). According to national and local data from 21 countries, suicide death rates decreased in 12 countries and did not significantly increase in the others from April to July 2020 (Pirkis et al., 2021). This observation raises the question of whether the available data are reliable because they seem in contradiction with the higher psychological distress. It may be too early to have robust data or to measure the consequences of the mental health deterioration in terms of suicidal risk. Moreover, the use of self-report questionnaires to assess psychological conditions in online surveys may not fully reflect the psychopathology.
