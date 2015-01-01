CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
López-Pelayo H, Matrai S, Balcells-Oliveró M, Campeny E, Braddick F, Bossong MG, Cruz OS, Deluca P, Dom G, Feingold D, Freeman TP, Guzman P, Hindocha C, Kelly BC, Liebregts N, Lorenzetti V, Manthey J, Matias J, Oliveras C, Pons MT, Rehm J, Rosenkranz M, Swithenbank Z, van Deurse L, Vicente J, Vuolo M, Wojnar M, Gual A. Int. J. Drug Policy 2021; 97: e103350.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
[The publisher has not provided an abstract for this article.]
Language: en