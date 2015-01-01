SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mitchell Ba BJ, Aurora Ba P, Coifman Phd KG. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2021.1947297

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of the current study was to examine the dual role of personality and psychopathology in predicting substance use among first-year students. PARTICIPANTS: 103 first-semester undergraduate students were recruited via the university subject pool.

METHODS: Participants completed personality questionnaires, structured clinical interviews, followed by the completion of diary entries each week reporting on substance use throughout their first semester.

RESULTS: Results indicated that a past diagnosis of an affective (mood/anxiety/stress) disorder was the most significant predictor of substance use. Personality and current psychopathology had no association to substance use.

CONCLUSION: This finding is consistent with developmental models of substance use relating to emotion-related disease and suggests that greater nuance is needed in understanding substance use risk in college students.


Language: en

Keywords

personality; substance use; psychopathology; Behavioral activation; experience-sampling

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print