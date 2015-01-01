|
Mitchell Ba BJ, Aurora Ba P, Coifman Phd KG. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
OBJECTIVE: The aim of the current study was to examine the dual role of personality and psychopathology in predicting substance use among first-year students. PARTICIPANTS: 103 first-semester undergraduate students were recruited via the university subject pool.
personality; substance use; psychopathology; Behavioral activation; experience-sampling