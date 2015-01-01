Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is an important public health concern with higher prevalence among women. Community health workers (CHWs) are trusted frontline public health workers that bridge gaps between communities and healthcare services. Despite their effectiveness in delivering services and improving outcomes for different chronic conditions, there is a dearth of understanding regarding CHW management of IPV. The purpose of this study is to examine knowledge, attitudes, practices, and readiness to manage IPV among a sample of CHWs (n = 152). Participants completed an online version of the Physician Readiness to Manage Intimate Partner Violence Survey (PREMIS), which was modified for CHW practice. Psychometrics of the newly adapted tool, along with empirical relationships between knowledge, attitudes, and readiness to manage IPV were examined. Most sub-scales yielded moderate to high reliability (0.70 < α's < 0.97), some sub-scales had low reliability (0.57 < α's < 0.64), and construct validity was established for several of the subscales. On average, many CHWs had low scores on objective knowledge of IPV (mean = 15.4 out of 26), perceived preparation to manage IPV (mean = 3.8 out of 7), and perceived knowledge of IPV (mean = 3.7 out of 7). About 56% of CHWs indicated having no previous IPV training, 34% did not screen for IPV, and 65% were in the contemplation stage of behavior change. Multiple regression models indicated that knowledge, staff capabilities and staff preparation were significant predictors of perceived preparedness to manage IPV (all p's < 0.05).



RESULTS can inform future credentialing requirements and training programs for CHWs to better assist their clients who are victims of IPV.

Language: en