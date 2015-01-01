Abstract

Little research has examined multiple family risks that may act as precursors to the cycle of violence, or the link between child maltreatment and subsequent intimate partner violence perpetration. Scholarly work that addresses this gap has important implications for early prevention and intervention efforts aimed at reducing family violence in adolescence and young adulthood. Based upon the family stress model and the cycle of violence hypothesis, it was hypothesized that adolescent experiences of economic pressure, caregiver depressed mood, and caregiver conflict would increase risk for abusive parenting and that abusive parenting in adolescence would link these family experiences to partner violence perpetration in young adulthood. The model was tested using longitudinal data spanning 12 years from two studies: The Iowa Youth and Families Project (N = 306, 56.2% women), a sample of White, married-parent families, and the Family and Community Health Study (N = 213, 53.3% women), a sample of Black families diverse in terms of family structure. Path model analyses provided support for the proposed model in each sample, highlighting the importance of considering several adolescent family experiences in work on the etiology of partner violence. Policy and practice interventions are offered, such as the need for economic supports for families, accessible mental health care, and relationship education programming for youth.

