Abstract

The main aim of the study was to assess the risk of falls, and physical fitness in the group of women aged 60 to 65 years of age suffering from an identified osteoporosis in comparison to a similar group of healthy women. The main question was: What is the level of physical fitness and risk of fall among women with osteoporosis compared to healthy women? The research included 262 women aged 60 to 65 of age: 135 with osteoporosis and 127 healthy ones, living in the Małopolskie and the Świętokrzyskie Provinces of Poland. To assess the level of physical fitness, the Senior Fitness Test (SFT) was used, while the Tinetti POMA (Performance Oriented Mobility Assessment) and Timed Up&Go test (TUG) were used to asses the risk of fall. Significant statistical differences in average results of physical fitness assessment were noticed as regards the following aspects: flexibility of the lower body part p < 0.001; flexibility of the upper body part p < 0.001. Essential differences were demonstrated in assessing the risk of falling with p < 0.01. Women with osteoporosis are marked by a lower physical fitness than healthy women. A higher percentage of great and serious risk of fall was demonstrated among women with osteoporosis.

