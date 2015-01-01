SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Baldino G, Mondello C, Stassi C, Cardia L, Argo A, Raffino C, Ventura Spagnolo E. Ann. Ig. 2021; 172(4): 250-252.

(Copyright © 2021, Societa Editrice Universo)

10.7417/CT.2021.2324

unavailable

INTRODUCTION: Water intoxication is a well-recognized cause of symptomatic hyponatremia, whose often fatal consequences are described in a wide variety of conditions such as psychiatric disorders, metabolic dysfunctions, child abuse, drug abuse and several medical procedures. THE CASE: We here report a rare case of a 67-year-old woman with severe acute hyponatremia due to an excessive voluntary water intake - 14 litres in two days - following a chiropractic prescription. The patient developed sudden severe symptoms, including water retention, sensory alteration, altered mental status and tonic-clonic seizures. She was thus admitted to the Intensive Care Unit with a diagnosis of coma due to electrolyte alterations following water intoxication.

CONCLUSION: The evaluation, in the present case, of the medico-legal implications related to malpractice involving a practitioner of Complementary and Alternative Medicine, led to the admission of a professional liability of the chiropractor.


Language: en

hyponatremia; chiropractic therapy; malpractice; water intoxication

