Citation
Baldino G, Mondello C, Stassi C, Cardia L, Argo A, Raffino C, Ventura Spagnolo E. Ann. Ig. 2021; 172(4): 250-252.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Societa Editrice Universo)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Water intoxication is a well-recognized cause of symptomatic hyponatremia, whose often fatal consequences are described in a wide variety of conditions such as psychiatric disorders, metabolic dysfunctions, child abuse, drug abuse and several medical procedures. THE CASE: We here report a rare case of a 67-year-old woman with severe acute hyponatremia due to an excessive voluntary water intake - 14 litres in two days - following a chiropractic prescription. The patient developed sudden severe symptoms, including water retention, sensory alteration, altered mental status and tonic-clonic seizures. She was thus admitted to the Intensive Care Unit with a diagnosis of coma due to electrolyte alterations following water intoxication.
Language: en
Keywords
hyponatremia; chiropractic therapy; malpractice; water intoxication