Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Non-operative management of pelvic ring injuries in the elderly is associated with a high risk of one-year mortality. The majority of these injuries are the result of a low-energy mechanism, however, due to the multiple medical comorbidities in this patient population the injuries are associated with a high degree of morbidity. The purpose of this study was to determine the one-year mortality risk after operative treatment of pelvic ring injuries in a geriatric patient population and the effect of patient and injury characteristics on the risk of mortality.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: We performed a retrospective review of patients over the age of 70 who underwent operative fixation of a pelvic ring injury at two Level 1 trauma centers between January 2016 and June 2019. Medical records were reviewed for patient and injury characteristics including: Charlson Comorbidity Index (CCI), American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) physical status score or Injury Severity Score (ISS), hospital and intensive care unit (ICU) length of stay (LOS). The primary outcome of interest was the one-year mortality risk following operative treatment. Secondary outcomes included the effect of patient and injury characteristics on the one-year mortality risk and the hospital LOS.



RESULTS: Ninety patients were included with an average age of 79.8 ± 6.5 years. The overall mortality was 8.9% (n = 8) and was significantly associated with the CCI. There was no significant effect related to the ASA physical status score or ISS. The average hospital LOS was 9.2 ± 7.3 days and was associated with the CCI, ASA physical status score, and ISS.



DISCUSSION: Non-operative management of pelvic ring injuries in geriatric patients is associated with a high risk of one-year mortality. Our findings suggest operative treatment of these fractures is associated with an acceptable risk of one-year mortality that falls below the commonly reported range for non-operatively managed injuries. Furthermore, the risk of mortality was significantly associated with the patient's pre-injury state as determined by the CCI.

