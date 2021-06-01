|
Citation
|
García-Pacheco J, Ortega MLT, Borges G. Rev. Psiquiatr. Salud Ment. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Mental, neurological, substance use, suicide, and related somatic disorders (TMNS, for the Spanish acronym) have a negative impact on the quality of life of people and the Mexican economy, but updated information is lacking. The objective of this work is to analyze the Disability Adjusted Life Years (DALYs) of the TMNS in Mexico by sex, age, state, and degree of marginalization between 1990-2019.
Language: es
|
Keywords
|
Mexico; Mental health; Salud mental; Burden of disease; AVAD; Carga de la enfermedad; DALYs; México