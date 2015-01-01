Abstract

Due to a mix-up an older couple (69 years and 71 years) ate a meal with herbs from their garden that contained leaves of monkshood (Aconitum napellus). The monkshood plants grew close to the herbs in their garden. Both patients developed the typical symptoms of aconitine poisoning with paresthesia, hypotension and bradycardia. Over the course of time both developed cardiac arrhythmia with ventricular extrasystoles and required monitoring on the intensive care unit (ICU). The husband was more severely affected and needed catecholamines for successful treatment of hypotension (70/40 mmHg) and bradycardia (45 bpm). The toxicological analysis of the patients' serum taken 3.5 h after ingestion led to the detection of 1.8 ng/ml and 2.0 ng/ml aconitine, respectively. The patients were discharged in good general condition after 1 and 2 days, respectively. Monkshood (Aconitum napellus) is one of the most toxic native plants that can also be found in gardens due to its popularity as an ornamental plant. All parts of the plant contain toxic diterpenoid alkaloids, such as aconitine. Aconitine causes persistent activation of the fast voltage-gated sodium channels resulting in severe cardiac and neurological toxicity. Treatment of aconitine-induced ventricular arrhythmias is challenging as they are often refractory to electrical cardioversion and antiarrhythmic drugs.

