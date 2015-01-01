|
Weller J, Bowles M, Summers Z, Bhamidipaty V. ANZ J. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Royal Australasian College of Surgeons, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
BACKGROUND: Vascular trauma is a complex and evolving area. Unlike internationally, the epidemiology of vascular trauma is not well documented in Australia; the most recent study was published in 2013. Gold Coast University Hospital (GCUH) is a level 1 trauma centre in Queensland, Australia. The aim of this study was to describe the epidemiology and outcomes of vascular trauma at a level 1 trauma centre, and compare these with the Australian and international literature.
Language: en
epidemiology; trauma; vascular