Abstract

The suicide rate in Hong Kong has increased significantly over the past four decades. Population subgroups such as the elderly or economically-distressed are reported to be more vulnerable than others to suicidal behaviors, while changing suicide methods (such as charcoal burning which emerged in 1998), has also contributed significantly to increasing suicide rates. However, the extent of the contribution of different factors to changes in suicide rate remains unclear. This paper reported on a decomposition analysis of the epidemiological profile of suicide in Hong Kong between 1976 and 2015, specifically considering factors underlying the increasing suicide rate over this period. Completed death registry information was available from the Census and Statistics Department of the Hong Kong SAR for this investigation. We compared absolute and relative contributions of gender, age and suicide method to rate changes over time. Changes in suicide rate were generally underpinned by more than one factor. Population aging in a rapidly-aging city contributed significantly to suicide rate increases, whilst jumping from a height had the greatest influence on rate changes throughout the study period. Suicides by male aged 25-34 years and 45-54 years were more likely to be triggered by economic factors, compared with the other gender-age subgroups. The decomposition approach provided a comprehensive understanding about how socioeconomic factors and suicide methods interacted to influence over-time suicide patterns. This research supports development of more focused suicide prevention measures to reduce suicide rate. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: The online version contains supplementary material available at 10.1007/s42379-021-00087-5.

