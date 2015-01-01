Abstract

Violence committed by young people is a major concern in modern society, with regular media reports about juvenile violence in various contexts and relationships. In the last decade, rates of child-to-parent violence (CPV) have risen dramatically, becoming a significant social problem in some countries. For instance, the Spanish Prosecutor's Office (2020) revealed that police reports of CPV increased by 8% from 4,665 cases in 2017 to 5,055 cases in 2019. This increased awareness of CPV in Spain has resulted in a greater investment in CPV research.



This Research Topic aimed to advance our understanding of CPV across different cultures and populations. It considered the perspectives of both parents and children and comprises one theoretical review and eight original research papers that consider the measurement of CPV and factors related to the development and maintenance of this violent behaviour.



Drawing upon previous definitions used to describe CPV in research, Ibabe developed a theoretical definition of CPV and a typology which described four types, which differ according to the level of coercion and nature of the violence. This review also evaluated eleven instruments that measure CPV according to the Consensus-based Standards for the Selection of Health Measurement Instruments guidelines. Ibabe concluded that the Child-to-Parent Violence Questionnaire (CPV-Q) was the leading instrument in the field, with an additional three instruments showing promise.



Ibabe's research highlighted that most CPV instruments are solely designed to be used with adolescents. However, examining parents' perspectives on the frequency and nature of CPV is critical to understanding this phenomenon. Contreras et al. validated the Child-to-Parent Violence Questionnaire--Parents' version (CPV-Q-P) in a large sample of parents of adolescents. The findings suggested that the measure had strong psychometric properties, and that participants reported that their children frequently engaged in CPV behaviours. Parents reportedly attributed their children's CPV behaviours to instrumental reasons instead of viewing CPV as the result of impulsive emotional reactions...

Language: en