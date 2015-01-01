|
Citation
|
Sabri B, Young AM. Health Care Women Int. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Gender based violence (GBV) is a significant public health concern for women globally, including countries such as India. The researchers investigated factors related to GBV and GBV-related homicides perpetrated by both husbands and in-laws using a qualitative approach. Data were collected from 27 women in India. Analysis revealed factors at the societal/cultural (e.g. dowry), community (e.g. inadequate resources), relationship (e.g. in-laws abuse) and individual (e.g. internalized powerlessness) levels.
Language: en