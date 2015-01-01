Abstract

Gender based violence (GBV) is a significant public health concern for women globally, including countries such as India. The researchers investigated factors related to GBV and GBV-related homicides perpetrated by both husbands and in-laws using a qualitative approach. Data were collected from 27 women in India. Analysis revealed factors at the societal/cultural (e.g. dowry), community (e.g. inadequate resources), relationship (e.g. in-laws abuse) and individual (e.g. internalized powerlessness) levels.



FINDINGS highlight the need for culturally appropriate risk assessment and safety planning procedures, as well as policies and programs across different ecological levels to reduce risk for GBV and GBV-related homicides.



Keywords: Violence Against Women; Intimate Partner Violence

Language: en