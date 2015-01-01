Abstract

There is growing momentum to legalize medical cannabis across the United States. Positive public attitudes and permissive policies are based on growing anecdotal experiences and medical evidence that enumerate the health benefits of cannabis. Against this backdrop, Muslim stakeholders are (re)-evaluating their stance on the issue for Muslim patients who may benefit from such novel treatments, Muslim physicians who could incorporate the provision of cannabis into practices, and Muslim entrepreneurs who may seek to engage with the pharmaceutical and business aspects of the growing industry. Given this renewed interest, the Fiqh Council of North America (FCNA), a deliberative body comprised of Islamic jurists and medical consultants, examined the medical as well as religious evidence surrounding medical cannabis in order to furnish Muslim Americans with religious guidance. In 2018, they resolved that, while the use of intoxicating substances is proscribed by Islamic law, medical cannabis was permissible for Muslims to use with the following stipulations: Non-psychoactive preparations of cannabis are permitted to treat illnesses for which therapeutic effects of cannabis are certain, and psychoactive preparations are contingently permissible in cases of dire necessity. In this paper we first discuss the deliberative process and ethico-legal rationale brought to bear in furnishing the ruling, and then proceed to critically examine its conceptual gaps, practical limitations, and future implications. Clarifying the nuances around the religious permissibility of medical cannabis is important for Muslim patients and providers whose attitudes and behaviors may be informed by the ruling, as well for stakeholder groups within pharmaceutical and health policy circles who aim to address the needs of the global Muslim community that may stand to benefit from advances in medical cannabis research and therapeutics.

