Abstract

AIM: Cannabis Social Clubs (CSCs) seek to offer a community-based drug-policy strategy to efficiently reduce the risks associated with cannabis usage. But the actual mechanisms in place to achieve harm reduction have not yet been studied in depth. The goal of our ongoing research is to better understand what kinds of harm reduction practices exist in CSCs and how widespread they are.



METHOD: For our study we selected 15 CSCs, all members of the Catalonian Federation of Cannabis Associations (CatFac). An on-line survey was designed to collect data on the organizational aspects of each CSC and to focus on the presence or the absence of harm-reduction practices.



RESULTS: The studied sample had some significant gaps in providing information on risk and harm reduction, in offering health support services for general members and also in applying lab-tests on the actual cannabis being used at the CSC.



DISCUSSION: In order to accomplish their role as harm prevention agents, CSCs need to address these specific gaps. Receiving support from innovative drug policies could be a key factor to actualize their harm-reduction potentialities.



CONCLUSION: Further research on the relationship between organizational and structural factors defining the Clubs and their harm reduction practices must be conducted to encourage brand new strategies that support risk reduction within the CSCs.

