Abstract

BACKGROUND: Research on the effects of restricting bar opening hours and alcohol sales in middle-income countries is very limited. We assessed compliance with and possible effects of a law enacted in Zacatecas, Mexico on December 30, 2017 and implemented in 2018 and 2019 that established a 2 AM bar closing time and 10 PM cut-off for alcohol sales by off-premises stores.



METHODS: Monthly observations of bars and off-premises stores and alcohol mystery shopping visits from 2018 to early 2020 were conducted to assess compliance with the law. Breath tests were conducted in 2018 and 2019 with samples of pedestrians in the nighttime entertainment districts of Zacatecas and a comparison city (Aguascalientes). Surveys of bar owners/managers and staff, emergency medical personnel (EMP), and police officers were conducted in Zacatecas in 2018 and 2019 to assess awareness and support of the law and possible effects of the law on alcohol-related problems such as violence and injuries.



RESULTS: Monthly observations indicated that a substantial percentage of bars and off-premises package stores did not comply with the law. Pedestrian breath tests in 2018 and 2019 indicated significant reductions in blood alcohol concentration and heavy drinking among pedestrians in Zacatecas from 11 PM to 2 AM compared to Aguascalientes, but not after 2 AM. Surveys of bar owners/managers indicated that most were aware and supportive of the law. EMP surveys indicated reductions in incidents of physical fighting and drunk or injured customers during the annual September fair in Zacatecas.



CONCLUSIONS: This study suggests that restricting bar opening hours and alcohol sales may not result in full compliance by bars and off-premises stores, but may help to reduce excessive alcohol use and related harms in a middle-income country. A more rigorous evaluation with pre-intervention data is needed, however, to fully address this latter question.

