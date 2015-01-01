Abstract

Single-vehicle, run-off-road (SVROR) crashes account for a significant portion of all road-related injuries and fatalities worldwide. However, no previous study has examined to what extent roadside design guidelines have been applied, nor (and most importantly) whether having a compliant roadside design reduces the likelihood of fatal injury occurrence in SVROR crashes. Thus, the objectives of this research are i) to examine the level of roadside design compliance within the studied area based on the selected benchmark and ii) to investigate whether roadside design compliance reduces the likelihood of fatal injury occurrence in SVROR crashes.



FINDINGS from this study are based on extensive crash and field data collected from 1,070 SVROR injury collisions and locations, respectively. The study shows that i) only 32 percent of the studied locations contained compliant design, and ii) barrier and discrete-obstacle lateral offsets larger than 6 and 12 meters, respectively, tended to lower fatality risk. The 12-meter clear-zone (CZ) width is larger than that recommended by previous research, which has based CZ width recommendations also on cost-benefit procedures and not just on fatality risk reduction.

