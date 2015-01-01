|
Single-vehicle, run-off-road (SVROR) crashes account for a significant portion of all road-related injuries and fatalities worldwide. However, no previous study has examined to what extent roadside design guidelines have been applied, nor (and most importantly) whether having a compliant roadside design reduces the likelihood of fatal injury occurrence in SVROR crashes. Thus, the objectives of this research are i) to examine the level of roadside design compliance within the studied area based on the selected benchmark and ii) to investigate whether roadside design compliance reduces the likelihood of fatal injury occurrence in SVROR crashes.
safety; design compliance; fatal injury; logistic regression; roadside; run-off-road crash