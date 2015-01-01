|
Citation
|
Fearn S, Bartolomeu Pires S, Agarwal V, Roberts HC, Spreadbury J, Kipps C. J. Parkinsons Dis. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The reasons for acute hospital admissions among people with Parkinson's disease are well documented. However, understanding of crises that are managed in the community is comparatively lacking. Most existing literature on the causes of crisis for people with Parkinson's disease (PwP) uses hospital data and excludes the individual's own perspective on the crisis trigger and the impact of the crisis on their care needs.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Parkinson’s disease; caregivers; resource use; surveys and questionnaires; crisis; activities of daily living; care needs; content analysis; hospital admissions; patient perspective