Abstract

Effective nursing practice is linked to a nurse's ability to regulate emotions and effectively communicate with patients. Novice nurses can feel unprepared when approaching individuals with psychosis who show aggressive behaviors. The current descriptive correlational study aimed to examine relationships among novice nurses' emotional regulation (ER) capacity, length of service, and communication skills, and investigate the predictive capacity of ER on communication skills in dealing with aggression among individuals with psychosis. A convenience sample of 133 novice nurses was obtained. Nurses who had been working for 19 to 24 months demonstrated significantly higher overall communication skills than those who had been working for 12 to 18 months and those who had been working <12 months (mean = 45.05 [SD = 10.89], mean = 41.43 [SD = 12.16], and mean = 38.44 [SD = 9.33], respectively; p = 0.03). In addition, a strong positive correlation was detected between ER strategies and communication skills. ER strategies were identified as independent precursors of novice nurses' communication skills. Incorporating ER and communication skills training in mental health nursing curricula is recommended. [Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, xx(xx), xx-xx.].

Language: en