Abstract

A neurobiological framework of chronic stress proposes that the stress-response system can be functionally altered by the repeated presentation of highly stressful situations over time. These functional alterations mainly affect brain processing and include the dysregulation of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis and associated processes. In the present critical review, we translate these results to inform the clinical presentation of women survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV). We approach IPV as a scenario of chronic stress where women are repetitively exposed to threat and coping behaviours that progressively shape their neurobiological response to stress. The changes at the central and peripheral levels in turn correlate with the phenotypes of non-communicable diseases. The reviewed studies clarify the extent of the impact of IPV on women's health in large (N > 10,000) population-based designs, and provide observations on experimental neuroendocrine, immune, neurocognitive and neuroimaging research linking alterations of the stress-response system and disease. This evidence supports the prevention of violence against women as a fundamental action to reduce the prevalence of non-communicable diseases.

