Journal Article

Citation

Sampson C, Rodriguez SL, Leimgruber P, Huang Q, Tonkyn D. PLoS One 2021; 16(7): e0253784.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Public Library of Science)

DOI

10.1371/journal.pone.0253784

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Human-wildlife conflict has direct and indirect consequences for human communities. Understanding how both types of conflict affect communities is crucial to developing comprehensive and sustainable mitigation strategies. We conducted an interview survey of 381 participants in two rural areas in Myanmar where communities were exposed to human-elephant conflict (HEC). In addition to documenting and quantifying the types of direct and indirect impacts experienced by participants, we evaluated how HEC influences people's attitudes towards elephant conservation. We found that 99% of participants suffered from some type of indirect impact from HEC, including fear for personal and family safety from elephants and fear that elephants will destroy their home. Despite experiencing moderate levels of indirect impacts from HEC at the community level, participants expressed attitudes consistent with supporting future elephant conservation programs.


Language: en
