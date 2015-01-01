|
Øien-Ødegaard C, Hauge LJ, Reneflot A. Popul. Health Metr. 2021; 19(1): 33.
BACKGROUND: The presence and quality of social ties can influence suicide risk. In adulthood, the most common provider of such ties is one's partner. As such, the link between marital status and suicide is well-documented, with lower suicide risk among married. However, the association between marital status and educational level suggest that marriage is becoming a privilege of the better educated. The relationship between educational attainment and suicide is somewhat ambiguous, although several studies argue that there is higher suicide risk among the less educated. This means that unmarried with low education may concurrently experience several risk factors for suicide. However, in many cases, these associations apply to men only, making it unclear whether they also refer to women. We aim to investigate the association between marital status, educational attainment, and suicide risk, and whether these associations differ across sexes.
Marital status; Risk factors; Sex; Suicide risk; Educational attainment; Event history analysis; Register-data