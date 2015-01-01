Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nightclubs and bars are recreational settings with extensive availability and consumption of alcohol and recreational drugs.



OBJECTIVES: This study aims to determine the proportion of nightclub patrons in Norway that tested positive for illicit drugs, moreover, we examined the correlation between positive test results and demographic and substance use characteristics.



METHODS: Patrons were recruited outside nightclubs on Friday and Saturday nights between 10:00 pm and 04:00 am. Substance use was determined by breath testing and oral fluid testing for alcohol and drugs, respectively, using accurate and specific analytical methods. Questionnaires recorded demographic and substance use characteristics.



RESULTS: Of the 1988 included nightclub patrons, 90% tested positive for alcohol, 14% for illicit drug use, and 3% for two or more illicit drugs. The proportion of patrons who tested positive for illicit drugs was highest in the early hours of the morning. Nine out of ten who tested positive for illicit drugs also consumed alcohol. Testing positive for one or more illicit drugs was most strongly correlated with being male and unemployed, using tobacco or other nicotine products, and early on-set illicit drug use; further the correlations were strongest among those who tested positive for two or more illicit drugs.



CONCLUSIONS/Importance: Patrons who used illicit drugs before or during nightclub visits most often combined drug use with alcohol consumption. Substituting alcohol with cannabis or other drugs was not common in this cohort. The study results provide evidence to introduce harm-reduction prevention programs to address illicit drug and excessive alcohol consumption.

