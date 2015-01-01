|
Sears JM, Edmonds AT, Maceachen E, Fulton-Kehoe D. Am. J. Ind. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Roughly 10% of occupational injuries result in permanent impairment. After initial return to work (RTW), many workers with permanent impairments face RTW interruption due to reinjury, unstable health, disability, and layoff. This study used open-ended survey data to: (1) explore workplace factors identified by workers as important levers for change, some of which may previously have been unrecognized; and (2) summarize workers' suggestions for workplace improvements to promote sustained RTW and prevent reinjury.
Language: en
social support; workplace; occupational injuries; return to work; unemployment; workers' compensation; job strain; permanent impairment; permanent partial disability; safety climate