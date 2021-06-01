Abstract

BACKGROUND: The aim of this study was to evaluate the risk of fracture as a consequence of trauma and its association with kidney function status in a cohort of elderly patients.



METHODS: This is an observational, cross-sectional study. We evaluated all fall-related trauma of patients ≥ 65 years in the emergency department (ED) between 2016 and 2018. According to CDK-EPI formula, we stratified the study population in different stages of chronic kidney disease (CKD) for glomerular filtrate rate (GFR) ≥ 15 and < 60, not on hemodialysis. The hip fracture rate was adjusted at multivariate analysis for age, sex, comorbid conditions, and CKD status.



RESULTS: We enrolled 5620 patients: 3482 patients had GFR ≥60, 1045 had GFR ≥45 and <60, 722 had GFR ≥30 and <45, and 371 had GFR ≥15 and <30. We recorded 636 (11.3%) hip fractures. After adjusting for significant covariates (age, sex, known osteoporosis, osteoporosis therapy, anemia, and dementia), patients with GFR ≥ 45 and <60 and GFR ≥30 and <45 exhibited an increased risk of femur fracture (odds ratio 2.01 [1.36-2.97] and 1.64 [1.08-2.48], respectively). Patients with GFR ≥15 and <30 had a higher risk of fracture, although not reaching statistical significance.



CONCLUSIONS: Our study confirms that patients with non-end stage CKD have an increased risk of femur fracture after a fall. Our data supports the hypothesis that this risk could be associated with increased bone fragility in CKD patients. Active osteoporosis therapy was found to be an effective preventive factor in our cohort.

Language: en